Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Position in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 33.3% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 23,881,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961,685 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Galiano Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,219,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Galiano Gold by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,498,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 1,013,141 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Galiano Gold by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 944,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 614,316 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GAU has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $4.20 to $4.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight Capital raised Galiano Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Galiano Gold Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GAU opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $383.05 million, a P/E ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 1.10. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.