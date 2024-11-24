Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,639,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,216,599,000 after buying an additional 293,316 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,071,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $601,756,000 after purchasing an additional 47,915 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,680,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,927,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,606,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,049,000 after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,485,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,928,000 after purchasing an additional 95,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $281.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.00. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $243.87 and a 1-year high of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 26.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

