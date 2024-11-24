Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 50 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ASML were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Taurus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at about $16,994,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ASML by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in ASML by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.60.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $672.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $645.45 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $744.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $873.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

