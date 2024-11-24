Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 88.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $554,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $113.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $134.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 61.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SJM shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJM

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.