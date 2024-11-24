Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zscaler from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Zscaler to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.55.

Zscaler Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $210.96 on Thursday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -527.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $842,078.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,254,563.02. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Rich sold 4,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $824,370.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,259 shares in the company, valued at $17,686,201.52. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651 in the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 18,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

