Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) & Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Head to Head Survey

Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Free Report) and Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Big Cypress Acquisition and Passage Bio”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Passage Bio N/A N/A -$102.06 million ($1.17) -0.43

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

60.2% of Big Cypress Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Passage Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Passage Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Big Cypress Acquisition and Passage Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Passage Bio N/A -72.53% -52.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Big Cypress Acquisition and Passage Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Cypress Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00 Passage Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Passage Bio has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,682.18%. Given Passage Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than Big Cypress Acquisition.

About Big Cypress Acquisition

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and other program for huntington's disease. It has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. Passage Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

