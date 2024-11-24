Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,283,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session’s volume of 2,321,568 shares.The stock last traded at $11.39 and had previously closed at $11.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BTDR. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bitdeer Technologies Group
Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 46,968 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 21,798 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $1,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
