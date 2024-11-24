BlackLine’s (BL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $60.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on BlackLine from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BlackLine from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on BlackLine from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.10.

NASDAQ BL opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.98, a PEG ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $69.31.

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 85,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $4,678,290.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,124.96. This represents a 27.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,575. This represents a 8.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,826. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter worth $36,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in BlackLine by 31.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

