BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Shares Purchased by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MVT. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 520,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 89,537 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 204.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

