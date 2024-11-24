Brokerages Set Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Target Price at $18.09

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 281.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PK opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.21). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

