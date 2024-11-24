Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Position Boosted by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $136,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.45. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $44.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

