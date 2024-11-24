Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Stock Price

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZETA has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zeta Global from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Zeta Global stock opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.85. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zeta Global

In related news, CFO Christopher E. Greiner acquired 7,975 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,330,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,804,188. This represents a 0.34 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven H. Gerber bought 13,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $245,787.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,940,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,552,044.05. The trade was a 0.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 129,901 shares of company stock worth $2,471,244. Company insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

