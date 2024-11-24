Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares Respond to Nomination of Howard W. Lutnick as U.S. Secretary of Commerce

Get alerts:

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEP) addressed recent developments on November 21, 2024, related to the nomination of Mr. Howard W. Lutnick to serve as the U.S. Secretary of Commerce by President Donald J. Trump. In response to this nomination, Mr. Lutnick expressed his intention to step down from his current roles at Cantor Equity Partners, Inc., pending confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

The company anticipates providing further details regarding this matter at a later date. Mr. Lutnick currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer at Cantor Equity Partners, Inc., and his potential departure would mark a significant change in the leadership structure of the organization.

Moving forward, the company emphasized that statements made in this report that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could lead to actual results differing from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. highlighted that it is committed to updating shareholders as necessary, though there is no obligation to do so under certain circumstances.

Investors are encouraged to refer to Cantor Equity Partners, Inc.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional insight into potential risks and uncertainties. The company underscores the importance of understanding the risk factors and the Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information outlined in these filings, including any subsequent updates provided in reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, or Form 8-K.

The company signed off the report on November 22, 2024, indicating that the information provided has been duly authorized on its behalf by Howard W. Lutnick, the Chief Executive Officer of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc.

This announcement marks a transitional period for Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. following the nomination of Mr. Lutnick for a key governmental role, signaling a forthcoming change in the company’s leadership structure pending confirmation.

Please note that this news update is based on the content of a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Cantor Equity Partners, Inc.

