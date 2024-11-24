Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $240.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WIX. Bank of America upped their price target on Wix.com from $190.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wix.com from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.44.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Wix.com
Wix.com Stock Down 0.9 %
Institutional Trading of Wix.com
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsal Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 23.8% in the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,791,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,197,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,482,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,118,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $186,910,000 after purchasing an additional 50,482 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,973,000 after purchasing an additional 171,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 690,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,475,000 after purchasing an additional 165,810 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wix.com
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.