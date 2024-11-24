Caprock Group LLC Acquires 2,310 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 160.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Genpact by 4,717.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 54.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 74.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 221.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of G opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.50. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $47.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

