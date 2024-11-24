Caprock Group LLC Buys 2,305 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of APA by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of APA by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 1,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 3.24. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

APA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on APA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bernstein Bank decreased their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.81.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

