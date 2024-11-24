Caprock Group LLC Buys 3,723 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,767 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 46,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 25,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MFG opened at $4.98 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.