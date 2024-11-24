Caprock Group LLC Buys New Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 348,133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2,101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 101,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,173,000 after acquiring an additional 96,591 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 541.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $197.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.70 and a fifty-two week high of $243.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.14.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

