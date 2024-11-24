Caprock Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 31.9% during the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $1,462,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $14,676,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.0% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 179,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.60. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

