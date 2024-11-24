Caprock Group LLC Has $369,000 Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in MasTec by 46.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 5,436.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on MasTec from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MasTec from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.62.

In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $104,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,402 shares in the company, valued at $28,140,916.08. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $348,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,592.98. This trade represents a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,823 shares of company stock worth $5,558,301. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MTZ opened at $142.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.00. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

