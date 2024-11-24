Caprock Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 88,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Edward Geiser acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $362,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,003.78. This represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE:ATO opened at $150.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.79. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $110.46 and a twelve month high of $151.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 46.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.31.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

