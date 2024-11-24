Caprock Group LLC Purchases 8,891 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 118.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFEM. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 365.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,723,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,755 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 42.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 877,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 100,473 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFEM opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average is $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

