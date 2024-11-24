Caprock Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NGG. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Price Performance

NGG stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.13 and a fifty-two week high of $73.40.

National Grid Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $2.4939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

