Caprock Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,999 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWK. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $89.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of -65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.70 and a 1-year high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently -239.42%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Stories

