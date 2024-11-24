Caprock Group LLC Raises Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth $35,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 690.9% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 87 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 41.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.68.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. This trade represents a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $401,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,322,100. This represents a 7.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,391 shares of company stock worth $29,101,488 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $742.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $575.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $551.49. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2,750.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.52 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $745.49.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

