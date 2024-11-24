Caprock Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,399,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,741 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Trip.com Group by 89.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,703,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,052,000 after purchasing an additional 804,885 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 155.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,145,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,099,000 after purchasing an additional 696,766 shares during the period. Valliance Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 745.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valliance Asset Management Ltd now owns 702,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 680.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 540,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after buying an additional 471,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of TCOM opened at $63.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 31.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.