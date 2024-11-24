Caprock Group LLC Sells 124 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Datadog alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Datadog by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Datadog by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Up 7.6 %

DDOG opened at $154.83 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.80 and a 12-month high of $155.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 292.14, a P/E/G ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $16,438,489.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 336,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,476,219.45. This trade represents a 27.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 150,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $18,904,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 214,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,078.25. This represents a 41.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 541,491 shares of company stock worth $68,927,496 over the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.