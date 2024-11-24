Caprock Group LLC Sells 178 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,878 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 1.5% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Qualys by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Qualys by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Qualys from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.80.

Qualys Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of QLYS opened at $153.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.47. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.17 and a 52 week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $153.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $164,654.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,885,508.40. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $585,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,162.46. The trade was a 24.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,993,000. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

