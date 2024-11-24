Caprock Group LLC Sells 634 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% during the second quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,390,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630,466 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,769,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $528,429,000 after acquiring an additional 82,731 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,040,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $310,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,239 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,055,000 after acquiring an additional 894,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 38.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,872 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $220,423,000 after acquiring an additional 203,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $463.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $326.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.13.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. This trade represents a 4.66 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $317.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.45. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.