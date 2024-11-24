Caprock Group LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 56.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 654.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 216,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 188,157 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

PSEP stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

