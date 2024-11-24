Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.18, but opened at $31.36. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 2,590,834 shares.

SAVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rodman & Renshaw restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of -0.59.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.79. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

