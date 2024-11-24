CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stake Lifted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,453 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.89% of CEVA worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,428,000 after purchasing an additional 62,734 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CEVA by 5.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 835,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,110,000 after acquiring an additional 44,502 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in CEVA by 8.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 566,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 43,266 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CEVA by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 452,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 23,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 1,693.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 321,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 303,673 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of CEVA from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CEVA from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CEVA from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

CEVA stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.24. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.21 million, a P/E ratio of -217.43 and a beta of 1.20.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

