CMC Markets’ (CMCX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

CMC Markets Trading Down 8.5 %

LON CMCX opened at GBX 264 ($3.31) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. CMC Markets has a 52 week low of GBX 86.90 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 349 ($4.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £738.72 million, a PE ratio of 1,552.94 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 312.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 304.69.

CMC Markets Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is 4,705.88%.

Insider Activity

About CMC Markets

In other CMC Markets news, insider Albert Soleiman purchased 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £296.94 ($372.25). Also, insider David Fineberg purchased 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 318 ($3.99) per share, with a total value of £298.92 ($374.73). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 288 shares of company stock worth $89,922. Corporate insiders own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

