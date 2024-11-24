Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 128.8% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Celanese by 3,933.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Price Performance

NYSE CE opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.01. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $71.38 and a 52 week high of $172.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CE shares. UBS Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Celanese from $163.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on CE

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.