Commerce Bank Boosts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Commerce Bank raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,562 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 615.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $226.38 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $198.00 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.46.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 10.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.