Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $414,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $2,138,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,287,316.94. This trade represents a 15.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $2,814,812.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,251.52. The trade was a 13.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,552. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PCAR. Evercore ISI raised PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PACCAR from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.64.

PACCAR stock opened at $114.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.02. The company has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.41%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

