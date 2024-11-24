Commerce Bank Cuts Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,379 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533,511 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,318,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,988 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,203,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,839 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 531.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,150,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after buying an additional 968,331 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $10,289,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $505,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 496,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,765,662.92. This represents a 5.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $152,393.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,795.09. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,699 shares of company stock valued at $757,356 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.5 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.