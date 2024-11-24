Commerce Bank Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 463.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 372.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $60.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $66.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.82.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

