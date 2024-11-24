Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBH. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.22.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $110.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $133.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.69.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

