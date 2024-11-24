Commerce Bank Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 186.9% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 23,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 404.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25,024 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 79.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 40,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

IYR opened at $100.36 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $104.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.10 and its 200-day moving average is $94.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

