Commerce Bank Grows Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,810 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14,373.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,885,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793,944 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 456.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,695 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,215.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,693,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.02.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

