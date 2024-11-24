Commerce Bank Has $1.78 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,855,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,214,000 after purchasing an additional 479,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,735,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,495,000 after purchasing an additional 249,405 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 686.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,487,000 after buying an additional 3,880,146 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,401,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,660,000 after buying an additional 59,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,120,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,935,000 after buying an additional 42,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.21.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $51.70 and a twelve month high of $87.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total transaction of $18,541,853.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,166,992 shares in the company, valued at $96,533,578.24. This represents a 16.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,438,752. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,095 shares of company stock worth $44,820,037. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.