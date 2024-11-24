Commerce Bank Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.58.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $163.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.84 and a 200-day moving average of $148.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $123.04 and a 1 year high of $165.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 18,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $2,889,207.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,661.05. This represents a 34.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,775 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $278,533.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,459.28. This represents a 15.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,520 shares of company stock worth $3,472,728. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.