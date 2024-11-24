Commerce Bank Has $2.73 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Welltower by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,814,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,678,000 after acquiring an additional 62,942 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Welltower by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,026,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,727,000 after purchasing an additional 139,430 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,917,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,914,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,126,000 after buying an additional 291,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,748,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,487,000 after buying an additional 134,611 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.68.

Welltower Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:WELL opened at $137.91 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.40 and a 52 week high of $140.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $85.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.32%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

