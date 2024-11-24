Commerce Bank Sells 159 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Humana alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 538.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,375 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Humana by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,564,000 after purchasing an additional 774,085 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 261,025.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 738,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,340,660,000 after purchasing an additional 738,701 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,933,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Humana by 639.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 385,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,147,000 after buying an additional 333,636 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HUM. Piper Sandler cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $392.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.86.

Humana Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $298.11 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $527.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.