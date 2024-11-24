Commerce Bank Sells 315 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SF. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $2,904,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,544,535.42. The trade was a 13.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

SF stock opened at $116.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.57. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.10). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

