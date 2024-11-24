Commerce Bank Sells 3,925 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SHY opened at $82.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.17. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2831 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.