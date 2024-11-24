Commerce Bank Sells 792 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 620,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after acquiring an additional 50,304 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,780,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,560. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,954,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,449,139 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $144.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.