Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Concord Medical Services Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE:CCM opened at $4.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Concord Medical Services has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $26.70.
About Concord Medical Services
