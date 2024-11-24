Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 118,292 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 438.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,292 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Option Care Health worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 134,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 24.9% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 13.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 47,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,760,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,047,000 after buying an additional 23,676 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 227,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 146,837 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPCH opened at $23.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $969,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,355,568.36. This trade represents a 15.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OPCH. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

